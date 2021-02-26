Creighton women's basketball loses at home to top-ranked Connecticut

Nika Muhl scored 15 of her season-high 19 points in the first quarter and top ranked Connecticut won the outright Big East regular-season championship with an 81-49 victory over home-team Creighton last night.

Muhl led four players in double figures for the Huskies.  U-Conn, who led at halftime 42-21, are 19-1 overall and 16-0 in league play.  They never lost a league game in their seven years in the American Athletic Conference, and now they’re two wins away from being perfect in their return to the Big East.  Temi Carda had a season-high 24 points and eight rebounds for Creighton.  The Bluejays drop to 7-10 overall and 6-7 in the BIG EAST.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, February 26, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, February 26, 2021

Tiger Woods has been moved to another Los Angeles hospital after undergoing surgery to his right leg after being badly injured in a car crash.  Harbor-UCLA Medical Center yesterday said Woods was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for “continuing orthopedic care and recovery.” Cedars…