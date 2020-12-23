Creighton women's basketball drops contest at 18th ranked DePaul

Sonya Morris scored 22 points with eight assists and six rebounds to lead six players in double figures and 18th-ranked DePaul ran past Creighton 90-81 last night in Omaha. 

The Blue Demons used a 10-0 run to start the last quarter and turned a 63-60 deficit into a seven-point lead in a less than three-minute span.  Bluejay true freshman Emma Ronsiek registered career highs with 28 points and ten rebounds to lead four players in double figures.  DePaul, who trailed 43-31 at halftime, improves to 5-2 overall and 2-0 in the BIG EAST while Creighton drops to 2-6 overall and 1-3 in the conference.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Kevin Durant looked good as new against his old team, Kyrie Irving was even better and the Brooklyn Nets emphatically kicked off the NBA season with a 125-99 victory over the Golden State Warriors.  Durant shook off 18 months of rust and finished with 22 points in 25 minutes of his first off…