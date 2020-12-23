Creighton women's basketball drops contest at 18th ranked DePaul

Sonya Morris scored 22 points with eight assists and six rebounds to lead six players in double figures and 18th-ranked DePaul ran past Creighton 90-81 last night in Omaha.
The Blue Demons used a 10-0 run to start the last quarter and turned a 63-60 deficit into a seven-point lead in a less than three-minute span. Bluejay true freshman Emma Ronsiek registered career highs with 28 points and ten rebounds to lead four players in double figures. DePaul, who trailed 43-31 at halftime, improves to 5-2 overall and 2-0 in the BIG EAST while Creighton drops to 2-6 overall and 1-3 in the conference.