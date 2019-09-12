Creighton women's basketball learns BIG EAST conference schedule

The BIG EAST released the conference portion of the 2019-20 schedule for the Creighton women's basketball team today.
The Bluejays will continue the true round robin format, playing each of their nine BIG EAST opponents at home and on the road. Creighton begins conference action on the road for the second consecutive season, opening BIG EAST action at Georgetown on December 29th for a 1:00 battle with the Hoyas. The Bluejays first BIG EAST home game will be on January 3rd when they welcome Marquette at 7:00. The BIG EAST tournament will be held in Chicago, Ill. for the third consecutive year with the tournament beginning on March 6 and wrapping up on March 9.