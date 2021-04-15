Creighton volleyball upset by Moorhead State in opening round of NCAA Tournament; Huskers play Texas State today

The NCAA Volleyball Tournament continues today at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Creighton’s season came to an end yesterday in the opening round falling in five sets to Morehead State in a battle of conference champions. Scores of the match in favor of MSU were 22-25, 25-23, 25-23, 14-25, 15-13. The Bluejays’ final mark is 12-4. Jaela Zimmerman had 18 kills and ten digs and Keeley Davis recorded 15 kills and 17 digs. They both registered double-doubles and freshman libero Ellie Bolton had a match-best 27 digs. Moorhead State will take on Florida in the second round at 2:30. Elsewhere, the 14-2 Nebraska Cornhuskers will battle 31-8 Texas State in the second round at 2:30. The Huskers, after topping Michigan 3-0 on March 26th, comes into today claiming four matches in a row. Texas State, is coming off a four-set victory over Utah Valley yesterday in the opening round. The Bobcats have won four matches in a row. Other second round matches today have Weber State playing Wisconsin, UCLA meeting BYU, Missouri tangling with Ohio State, Pepperdine battles Baylor, North Carolina A&T plays Penn State, Wright State faces Texas, Georgia Tech meets Minnesota, Pittsburgh goes head to head with Utah, San Diego plays Louisville, Dayton faces Washington, High Point meets Purdue, Notre Dame tangles with Oregon, Western Kentucky battles Washington State, and Nevada-Las Vegas faces Kentucky.
FIRST-ROUND WEDNESDAY
Notre Dame def. Army 23-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-11: Charley Niego finished with 12 kills and the Irish racked up 17 blocks.
Missouri def. South Dakota 25-21, 25-17, 25-15: The Tigers opened the NCAA tournament with a sweep for the third straight season, getting 16 kills from senior Kylie Deberg.
San Diego def. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 25-13, 25-15, 25-18: Three players recorded double digits in kills for the Toreros, who hit .427 overall.
Pepperdine def. UMBC 25-7, 25-22, 25-24: The Waves hit .526 in the first set and cruised from there to their first NCAA tournament sweep since 2011.
Texas State def. Utah Valley 25-21, 25-16, 20-25, 25-22: Sophomore Caitlan Buettner posted 15 kills to lead the Bobcats to their second NCAA tournament win in program history.
Dayton def. Towson 25-15, 25-16, 25-16: Lexie Almodovar hit .412 with nine kills for the Flyers.
High Point def. Central Florida 22-25, 25-19, 25-21, 23-25, 15-11: Annie Sullivan had 17 kills in the Panthers' first NCAA tournament win.
Weber State def. Bowling Green 25-18, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21: The Wildcats won their first tournament game, getting 18 kills from Dani Nay.
Georgia Tech def. Lipscomb 25-21, 16-25, 25-21, 25-19: Julia Bergmann had a career-high 31 kills for the Yellow Jackets.
UNLV def. Illinois State 25-21, 25-21, 20-25, 25-17: Mariena Hayden led the Rebels with 17 kills.
Wright State def. Samford 25-20, 25-12, 25-15: The Raiders had 14 aces to become the first Horizon League team to win an NCAA match.
Morehead State def. Creighton 22-25, 25-23, 25-23, 14-25, 15-13: Check out the story here.
North Carolina A&T def. Rice: Ruled no contest, Rice unable to compete due to COVID-19 protocols.
Western Kentucky def. Jackson State 25-12, 25-16, 25-12: Paige Briggs finished with 16 kills for the Hilltoppers.
UCLA def. Rider 25-12, 25-8, 25-9: The Bruins hit .567 with just six errors.
Pittsburgh def. Long Island 26-24, 25-11, 25-10: The Panthers hit .344 with 12 blocks.