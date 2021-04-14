Creighton volleyball to face Moorhead State in opening round of NCAA Tournament today

The NCAA Volleyball Tournament gets underway today at CHI Health Center Omaha. The 12-3 Bluejays will take on 16-1 Moorhead State in the opening round at 2:30.
Creighton, the BIG EAST Conference Champion, after beating Marquette 3-1 on April 3rd, enter today winning four matches in a row. Moorhead State, the Ohio Valley Conference Champion, is coming off a victory over Jacksonville State 3-0 on April 2nd. Other first round matches today have Bowling Green versus Weber State, Rider taking on UCLA, Missouri meeting South Dakota, Texas State playing Utah Valley, the University of Maryland, Baltimore County tangles with Pepperdine, Rice faces North Carolina A&T, Samford battles Wright State, Georgia Tech goes head to head with Lipscomb, Long Island University plays Pittsburgh, San Diego meets Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Towson tangles with Dayton, Central Florida faces High Point, Army plays Notre Dame, Western Kentucky tangles with Jackson State, and Illinois State battles Nevada-Las Vegas.