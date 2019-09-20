Creighton volleyball sweeps Wichita State

The 15th ranked Creighton volleyball team picked up its first home sweep of former Missouri Valley Conference rival Wichita State since 2001, breezing by the Shockers 3-0 last night in the opening match of the Creighton Classic.
Scores for the match were 25-15, 25-17, 25-19. Keeley Davis, the two-time reigning BIG EAST Freshman of the Week, had a match-best twelve kills and hit .409 in 22 swings. Jaela Zimmerman added 11 kills on .357 hitting. Brittany Witt led the defense with nine digs and Megan Ballenger notched a season-best eight blocks. Madelyn Cole directed the CU offense to .276 hitting, setting up 35 assists and adding six digs and five blocks. CU finished with 44 kills, two aces, 39 digs and eleven blocks. With the win the Bluejays moved to 6-3 on the season, while Wichita State dropped to 3-7 overall.