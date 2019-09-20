Creighton volleyball sweeps Wichita State

The 15th ranked Creighton volleyball team picked up its first home sweep of former Missouri Valley Conference rival Wichita State since 2001, breezing by the Shockers 3-0 last night in the opening match of the Creighton Classic. 

Scores for the match were 25-15, 25-17, 25-19.  Keeley Davis, the two-time reigning BIG EAST Freshman of the Week, had a match-best twelve kills and hit .409 in 22 swings.  Jaela Zimmerman added 11 kills on .357 hitting.  Brittany Witt led the defense with nine digs and Megan Ballenger notched a season-best eight blocks.  Madelyn Cole directed the CU offense to .276 hitting, setting up 35 assists and adding six digs and five blocks.  CU finished with 44 kills, two aces, 39 digs and eleven blocks.  With the win the Bluejays moved to 6-3 on the season, while Wichita State dropped to 3-7 overall.

The Lincoln Journal Star ninth ranked in Class 'C-2' Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team surprised previously unbeaten Omaha World Herald second ranked in Class 'C-1' Wayne last night in three sets.

The New York Yankees are American League East champions for the first time in seven years following a 9-1 pounding of the Los Angeles Angels.  DJ LeMahieu belted a three-run homer and Brett Gardner provided a solo shot and a two-run double in New York's 100th win.  In other Yankees news, sta…

The Norfolk High girls golf team hosted their own invitational today at Norfolk Country Club.  Millard North was the champion with a score of 346.  They won by two strokes.  Norfolk finished eleventh with a 404.  Lincoln Southwest’s Kate Strickland was the medalist after carding a 73.  She w…