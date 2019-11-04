Creighton volleyball sweeps Seton Hall for 14th win in a row

The ninth ranked Creighton volleyball team needed just 59 minutes to complete its tenth straight 3-0 victory over Seton Hall, defeating the Pirates 25-12, 25-12, 25-9 yesterday.
The Bluejays improved to 19-3 on the year and 12-0 in BIG EAST play with its 14th straight win. They have now won 31 consecutive regular-season matches against BIG EAST competition. Seton Hall dropped to 7-19 overall and is 2-10 in BIG EAST action. Freshman Keeley Davis led all players with 14 kills and hit a career-high .560 to pace CU to victory. Creighton hit .467 in the match, the fifth-best performance in program history. Madelyn Cole had a double-double with 36 assists and 13 digs. The Bluejays had 48 kills, seven aces, 51 digs and eight blocks on the afternoon.