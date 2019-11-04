Creighton volleyball sweeps Seton Hall for 14th win in a row

The ninth ranked Creighton volleyball team needed just 59 minutes to complete its tenth straight 3-0 victory over Seton Hall, defeating the Pirates 25-12, 25-12, 25-9 yesterday. 

The Bluejays improved to 19-3 on the year and 12-0 in BIG EAST play with its 14th straight win.  They have now won 31 consecutive regular-season matches against BIG EAST competition.  Seton Hall dropped to 7-19 overall and is 2-10 in BIG EAST action.  Freshman Keeley Davis led all players with 14 kills and hit a career-high .560 to pace CU to victory.  Creighton hit .467 in the match, the fifth-best performance in program history.  Madelyn Cole had a double-double with 36 assists and 13 digs.  The Bluejays had 48 kills, seven aces, 51 digs and eight blocks on the afternoon.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, November 4, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, November 4, 2019

The Baltimore Ravens have ended the New England Patriots' bid for a perfect regular season, leaving the San Francisco 49ers as the NFL's only unbeaten team.  Lamar Jackson ran for 61 yards and two touchdowns and was 17 of 23 passing for 163 yards and a score as the Ravens shredded the Patrio…