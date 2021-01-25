Creighton volleyball sweeps Northern Iowa

In a battle of defending conference champions, the 15th ranked Creighton volleyball team improved to 2-0 with a 3-0 victory over Northern Iowa yesterday at D.J. Sokol Arena.

Scores of the match were 25-15, 25-22, 25-17.  Jaela Zimmerman had twelve kills and Keeley Davis added eleven kills on .474 hitting to pace the Bluejays.  Mahina Pua’a had 14 assist and four digs while Ally Van Eekeren notched eleven assists and two blocks.  Creighton tallied 38 kills, five aces, 29 digs and ten blocks on .325 hitting overall.

Tags

In other news

Creighton volleyball sweeps Northern Iowa

Creighton volleyball sweeps Northern Iowa

In a battle of defending conference champions, the 15th ranked Creighton volleyball team improved to 2-0 with a 3-0 victory over Northern Iowa yesterday at D.J. Sokol Arena.

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, January 25, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, January 25, 2021

Tom Brady will make his tenth career Super Bowl appearance after throwing for 280 yards and three touchdowns in Tampa Bay's 31-26 victory over Green Bay in the NFC Championship game in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM.  The Bucs earned their franchise-record eighth consecutive road vic…

Norfolk Catholic wrestlers get third at Oakland/Craig Invitational

Norfolk Catholic wrestlers get third at Oakland/Craig Invitational

The Norfolk Catholic wrestling team placed third at Saturday's Oakland/Craig Invite.  O'Neill was the champion with a score of 222, Winside was second at 145.5, and the Knights finished third with 143 points.  Isaac Wilcox (285) was a champion.  Kanyon Talton (132); Francisco Mendez (160); &…