Creighton volleyball sweeps Northern Iowa

In a battle of defending conference champions, the 15th ranked Creighton volleyball team improved to 2-0 with a 3-0 victory over Northern Iowa yesterday at D.J. Sokol Arena.
Scores of the match were 25-15, 25-22, 25-17. Jaela Zimmerman had twelve kills and Keeley Davis added eleven kills on .474 hitting to pace the Bluejays. Mahina Pua’a had 14 assist and four digs while Ally Van Eekeren notched eleven assists and two blocks. Creighton tallied 38 kills, five aces, 29 digs and ten blocks on .325 hitting overall.