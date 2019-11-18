Creighton volleyball sweeps Butler

Keeley Davis had 16 kills as the 14th ranked Creighton volleyball team swept home-team Butler yesterday to improve to 22-4 on the season. 

Scores of the match were 25-21, 25-22, 25-17.  Creighton hit .168 in the match, finishing with 45 kills, 58 digs, three aces and three blocks. In addition to 16 kills from Davis, both Madelyn Cole (34 assists, 11 digs) and Jaela Zimmerman (11 kills, 10 digs) finished with double-doubles.  Senior libero Brittany Witt led all players with 19 digs in the contest.  The Bluejays are now 22-4 overall and 15-1 in the BIG EAST while Butler drops to 12-16 overall and 9-7 in the conference.

