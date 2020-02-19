Creighton volleyball's Davis to participate in the 2020 U.S. Women's National Volleyball Team open tryouts

Creighton rising sophomore Keeley Davis will participate in the 2020 U.S. Women's National Volleyball Team open tryouts, which are taking place this weekend in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Davis will head to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center for the tryout this weekend, which will be held Feb. 21-23. She will be looking to train with USA Volleyball for the second straight summer after spending time last summer with the U.S. Women's Collegiate National Team-Anaheim. Davis was named BIG EAST Freshman of the Year, First Team All-BIG EAST and First Team All-EAST Region last year following a standout rookie season.