Creighton volleyball rallies past South Dakota

The 14th ranked Creighton volleyball team dropped the first two sets before storming back to win the final three frames in a 3-2 win at South Dakota yesterday in Vermillion, S.D. 

The turnaround came just 43 hours after South Dakota had pulled off a similar reverse sweep over the Bluejays in Omaha.  Scores in favor of Creighton yesterday were 18-25, 24-26, 25-20, 25-23, 15-7.  Keeley Davis had 20 kills and 17 digs, while Jaela Zimmerman also notched a double-double with 14 kills and 13 digs.  Ellie Bolton had 21 digs and fellow freshman Kiara Reinhardt finished with eight kills and three aces while serving a match-ending 7-0 run for Creighton.  The Bluejays had 63 kills, 10 aces, 66 digs and 7.0 blocks while hitting .225 as a team.  Creighton is now 3-1 on the season while USD drops to 1-3.

