Creighton volleyball players honored

Four women from the Creighton volleyball team were honored by the American Volleyball Coaches Association today with All-Region honors, with Madelyn Cole taking home East Region Player of the Year accolades.
Cole was joined by Bluejay teammates Megan Ballenger, Keeley Davis, and Brittany Witt as First Team All-East Region choices. Cole, Ballenger and Witt are seniors, while Davis is a freshman. Creighton finished its 2019 season on Saturday with a 25-6 record after winning the BIG EAST regular-season title for the sixth straight season and advancing to an eighth consecutive NCAA Tournament. Nebraska-Omaha’s Anna Blaschko was selected to the Midwest Region First team.