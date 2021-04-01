Creighton volleyball players honored by BIG EAST Conference

Four women with the Creighton Volleyball program were recognized by the BIG EAST today following a vote of league coaches for All-BIG EAST and All-Freshman Team recognition. 

Keeley Davis, Naomi Hickman and Jaela Zimmerman were named All-BIG EAST and Kiara Reinhardt landed a spot on the All-Freshman Team.  Davis and Zimmerman were honored for the second straight season, as both women were also All-BIG EAST in 2019.  Hickman was also a unanimous choice.  Reinhardt gives Creighton an All-Freshman Team selection for the second straight season after Davis earned similar acclaim in 2019.  The 10-3 Bluejays hosts the BIG EAST Championship starting tomorrow morning with an 11:00 semifinal match versus UConn.  St. John's and Marquette, both of whom also had three All-BIG EAST honorees, will meet in the 1:30 semifinal.

