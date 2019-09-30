Creighton volleyball knocks off Georgetown

The 14th ranked Creighton volleyball team picked up its ninth win in the last ten matches with a 3-1 victory over visiting Georgetown yesterday. 

Scores of the Bluejay win were 25-14, 25-18, 20-25, 25-18.  Creighton improved to 9-3 on the season and 2-0 in BIG EAST play.  The Hoyas had their eight-match win streak halted and fell to 11-5.  Keeley Davis led the Bluejays with 13 kills and Megan Ballenger had ten kills on .625 hitting.  Brittany Witt topped the defense with 20 digs.  CU had 48 kills, six aces, 50 digs and eight blocks on .274 hitting.  Creighton improved to 13-0 all-time against Georgetown, winning 39-of-46 sets at all sites.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, September 30, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, September 30, 2019

The St. Louis Cardinals have won their first division title in four years by trouncing the Chicago Cubs.  The Cardinals are National League Central champions after Jack Flaherty limited the Cubs to a pair of hits over seven innings of the Redbirds' 9-0 victory.  Flaherty received early run s…

LHNE Volleyball sweeps Pierce

LHNE Volleyball sweeps Pierce

The Lutheran High Northeast volleyball squad defeated Pierce last night in three sets.  Scores of the match had the Lady Eagles winning 25-13, 25-17, 25-14.  They improve to 12-5 on the year.