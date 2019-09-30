Creighton volleyball knocks off Georgetown

The 14th ranked Creighton volleyball team picked up its ninth win in the last ten matches with a 3-1 victory over visiting Georgetown yesterday.
Scores of the Bluejay win were 25-14, 25-18, 20-25, 25-18. Creighton improved to 9-3 on the season and 2-0 in BIG EAST play. The Hoyas had their eight-match win streak halted and fell to 11-5. Keeley Davis led the Bluejays with 13 kills and Megan Ballenger had ten kills on .625 hitting. Brittany Witt topped the defense with 20 digs. CU had 48 kills, six aces, 50 digs and eight blocks on .274 hitting. Creighton improved to 13-0 all-time against Georgetown, winning 39-of-46 sets at all sites.