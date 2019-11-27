Creighton volleyball honored by BIG EAST Conference

Creighton volleyball’s Brittany Witt was named BIG EAST Libero of the Year, Keeley Davis was named BIG EAST Freshman of the Year and Kirsten Bernthal Booth leads the BIG EAST Coaching Staff of the Year in honors that were announced by the conference office today.
All told, six-time defending champion Creighton had a program record five women named All-BIG EAST in a vote of league coaches, as the conference recognized Davis, Megan Ballenger, Madelyn Cole, Brittany Witt (Libero of the Year), and Jaela Zimmerman on its 18-woman All-Conference Team. Top-seeded and tenth-ranked Creighton who is 24-4, 17-1 BIG EAST, returns to the floor at the BIG EAST Championship Semifinals, beginning with Friday's 5:30 match against fourth-seeded St. John's. Second-seeded and twelfth-ranked Marquette hosts Villanova in the first semifinal on Friday, which starts at 2:30 from Milwaukee, Wis.