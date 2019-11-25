Creighton volleyball becomes first team in BIG EAST history to win six straight volleyball titles; defeats DePaul

The twelfth ranked Creighton volleyball team ended the regular season with a four-set home win against DePaul.
Scores of the match had the Bluejays winning 25-19, 25-21, 25-27, 25-21. With the win Creighton became the first team in BIG EAST history to win six straight outright volleyball titles. They are now 24-4 overall and 17-1 in the BIG EAST. Jaela Zimmerman paced the Creighton offense for a second straight match with 17 kills, while Keeley Davis added 13 kills and eleven digs for her first career double-double. The Bluejays tallied 14 aces as seniors Madelyn Cole and Brittany Witt each had four service winners. Cole also had 43 assists, while Witt ended the afternoon with 27 digs to become the second player to surpass the 2,000 dig milestone in her career. CU also had 14 blocks, led by Naomi Hickman with ten. Creighton will continue its season in the semifinals of the BIG EAST Championship. The top-seeded Bluejays will face fourth-seeded St. John's in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Friday at 5:30.