Creighton volleyball assistant coach named Division I AVCA Assistant Coach of the Year

Creighton volleyball assistant coach Angie Oxley Behrens has been named the Division I American Volleyball Coaches Association Assistant Coach of the Year. 

Behrens just completed her 17th season as an assistant coach at Creighton.  An original member of Kirsten Benthal Booth’s staff, she is the longest-tenured assistant coach in Creighton's volleyball history.  Behrens works closely with CU's outside hitters, while assisting with scouting and recruiting. Behrens also helps organize Creighton's volleyball camps.

