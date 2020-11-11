Creighton volleyball announces top-notch recruiting class

Creighton volleyball head coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth has announced a recruiting class of four women that the experts are calling among the nation's best. 

Eve Magill, Abbey Milner, Norah Sis, and Kendra Wait comprise the nation's fifth ranked recruiting haul per PrepVolleyball.com, the program's best mark in history and the fifth time in the last seven years CU has reeled in a top-30 class nationally.  Wait is listed by PrepVolleyball.com as the nation's seventh ranked recruit, the highest ranking of any Bluejay Volleyball signee since PrepVolleyball.com began its rankings in 2004.  Creighton's previous best recruiting class had been the tenth-ranked class in 2018.

