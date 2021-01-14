Creighton volleyball announces non-conference schedule

The Creighton volleyball program spent much of last fall and the last nine days on the practice floor hoping for the chance to play in the spring of 2021. 

Today, that patience was rewarded with the announcement of seven non-conference matches.  Creighton's BIG EAST schedule is still being finalized and will be announced upon completion.  The regular-season starts on Jan. 22nd, when the Bluejays host Nebraska-Omaha at 6:00.  Two days later the Bluejays will square off against Northern Iowa in a 2:00 contest.  The NCAA Tournament is expected to be completed April 8-24, with the Final Four set for CHI Health Center Omaha.  Creighton was ranked 15th last Tuesday in the AVCA's preseason poll.

DayDateOpponentSiteTime
Fri.Jan. 22NEBRASKA-OMAHAD.J. Sokol Arena6 p.m.
Sun.Jan. 24NORTHERN IOWAD.J. Sokol Arena2 p.m.
Fri.Jan. 29SOUTH DAKOTAD.J. Sokol Arena7 p.m.
Sun.Jan. 31at South DakotaVermillion, S.D.2 p.m.
Fri.Feb. 5MARQUETTED.J. Sokol Arena7 p.m.
Sat.Feb. 6MARQUETTED.J. Sokol Arena7 p.m.
Sat.March 20at Kansas StateManhattan, Kan.6 p.m.

