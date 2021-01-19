Creighton volleyball announces BIG EAST conference schedule

The 15th ranked Creighton volleyball team announced its BIG EAST schedule today.
This spring BIG EAST Volleyball season will play in two divisions, with five teams in the Midwest (Butler, Creighton, DePaul, Marquette and Xavier) and five teams in the East (Connecticut, Providence, St. John's, Seton Hall and Villanova). League play will start on Feb. 19 when Creighton visits perennial power Marquette. Each team is scheduled to play divisional opponents twice, with both games scheduled at one location on the same weekend. Creighton will then return home the following two weekends. They host Xavier on Feb. 26-27, as well as DePaul on March 5-6. The Bluejays are scheduled to wrap up BIG EAST play on March 12-13 with a pair of contests at Butler. The BIG EAST Championship is scheduled for April 2 and 3, hosted by Creighton at D.J. Sokol Arena. The Championship will pit the top two teams in the East and Midwest against each other. The Bluejays finished 25-6 last season and earned an eighth consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament. They also won a sixth straight regular-season BIG EAST title.
2020-21 Creighton Volleyball Schedule (as of 1/19/21)
Jan. 22 NEBRASKA-OMAHA 6 p.m.
Jan. 24 NORTHERN IOWA 2 p.m.
Jan.. 29 SOUTH DAKOTA 7 p.m.
Jan. 31 at South Dakota 2 p.m.
Feb. 5 MARQUETTE 7 p.m.
Feb. 6 MARQUETTE 7 p.m.
Feb. 19 at Marquette* TBA
Feb. 20 at Marquette* TBA
Feb. 26 XAVIER* 7 p.m.
Feb. 27 XAVIER* 7 p.m.
March 5 DEPAUL* 7 p.m.
March 6 DEPAUL* TBA
March 12 at Butler* TBA
March 13 at Butler* TBA
March 20 at Kansas State 6 p.m.
April 2 BIG EAST TOURNAMENT TBA
April 3 BIG EAST TOURNAMENT TBA