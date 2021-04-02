Creighton volleyball advances to BIG EAST Tournament Championship match after sweeping UConn

The top-seeded Creighton volleyball team advanced to its ninth conference tournament title match in the last ten seasons with a 3-0 victory versus UConn on Friday at the BIG EAST Tournament in Omaha.
Scores of the match in favor of the host Bluejays were 25-20, 25-23, 25-18. Annika Welty tied her career-high with twelve kills and Keeley Davis added twelve kills and nine digs to pace the Creighton offense. Ellie Bolton collected a match-high 17 digs and served a career-high three aces. CU had 47 kills, four aces, 56 digs and six blocks on .248 hitting. They will meet the two seed in the Midwest Division, Marquette at 11:30 on Saturday, which swept the top seed in the East Division St. John's by scores of 25-17, 25-17, 27-25.