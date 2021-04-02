Creighton volleyball advances to BIG EAST Tournament Championship match after sweeping UConn

The top-seeded Creighton volleyball team advanced to its ninth conference tournament title match in the last ten seasons with a 3-0 victory versus UConn on Friday at the BIG EAST Tournament in Omaha. 

Scores of the match in favor of the host Bluejays were 25-20, 25-23, 25-18.  Annika Welty tied her career-high with twelve kills and Keeley Davis added twelve kills and nine digs to pace the Creighton offense.  Ellie Bolton collected a match-high 17 digs and served a career-high three aces.  CU had 47 kills, four aces, 56 digs and six blocks on .248 hitting.  They will meet the two seed in the Midwest Division, Marquette at 11:30 on Saturday, which swept the top seed in the East Division St. John's by scores of 25-17, 25-17, 27-25.

In other news

Norfolk High soccer teams drop matches to Lincoln East

The Norfolk High soccer teams fell yesterday to Lincoln East.  The Panther boys dropped a 2-1 overtime loss at Lincoln East after a shootout.  The Spartans won the shootout portion 4-3.  Norfolk is now 3-2 on the season.  The Panther JV won their match 2-1 after an overtime shootout.

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, April 2, 2021

North Carolina has announced that Hall of Fame basketball coach Roy Williams is retiring after a 33-year career that includes three national championships.  The decision comes two weeks after the 70 year-old Williams closed his 18th season with the Tar Heels after a highly successful run at …