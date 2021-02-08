Creighton softball ranked fifth in 2021 BIG EAST Preseason Coaches Poll

The Creighton softball team earned the fifth position in the 2021 BIG EAST Preseason Coaches' Poll.
Villanova earned the top spot in the poll. The Bluejays compiled a 13-12 in 2020 before the season ended in mid-March. They return seven position players who started at least 20 games last season. The 2021 BIG EAST schedule is slated to consist of 24 games, which includes three-game weekend series against each of the other eight league teams. Head coach Brent Vigness enters his 28th season at the helm of the Bluejays and owns 790 wins at Creighton, the most by any head coach across all of Creighton athletics.