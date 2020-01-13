Creighton softball is fourth in BIG EAST Preseason Poll

The Creighton softball team earned the fourth spot in the 2020 BIG EAST Softball Preseason Coaches' Poll. 

Head coach Brent Vigness and the Bluejays started practice on Sunday for Vigness' 27th season in Omaha.  Creighton finished 2019 with a 20-24 overall record and an 8-13 mark in league play to place sixth.  They return 14 letter winners, including seven position players who started more than half of the team's BIG EAST schedule and two All-BIG EAST performers in senior Ashley Cantu and sophomore Kiara Mills.  Creighton also returns one pitcher who logged more than 30 innings during conference action.  Seven freshmen and two sophomore transfers joined the program for the 2020 season. 

