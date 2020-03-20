Creighton's Zegarowski named AP Honorable Mention All-American

Creighton men’s basketball sophomore Marcus Zegarowski has been named an Honorable Mention All-American by the Associated Press.
It's the third All-America honor in the last ten days for Zegarowski, who also garnered Second Team All-American by NBC Sports and Third Team All-American accolades by Stadium. A Massachusetts native, Zegarowski averaged 16.1 points, 5.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game for Creighton in the recently-completed 2019-20 campaign. He shot 49% from the field and 42% from three-point range. Zegarowski is the eleventh different player in program history to be named an All-American by the Associated Press. Creighton finished the season 24-7 and earned a share of its first BIG EAST regular-season title.