Creighton's Zegarowski honored by Stadium

Creighton men's basketball sophomore Marcus Zegarowski has been named a Third Team All-American by Stadium.
It's the second All-America honor in the last week for Zegarowski, who also garnered Second Team All-American by NBC Sports. A Massachusetts native, Zegarowski averaged 16.1 points, 5.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game for Creighton in the recently-completed 2019-20 campaign. He shot 49% from the field and 42% from three-point range. Zegarowski ranked third in the BIG EAST in assists per game (5.1), third in three-point percentage (.424), fifth in assist/turnover ratio (1.95), sixth in three-pointers made per game (2.42), sixth in points per game (16.1), sixth in minutes per game (34.6) and 11th in field goal percentage (.488). The point guard was also named to the All BIG EAST Second Team. Creighton finished the season 24-7 and earned a share of its first BIG EAST regular-season title.