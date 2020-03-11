Creighton's McDermott named BIG EAST Coach of the Year

Creighton’s Greg McDermott was named BIG EAST Coach of the Year today at an awards reception inside the World's Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden. 

McDermott becomes Creighton Basketball's first Conference Coach of the Year since Dana Altman in 2001-02 when CU was a member of the Missouri Valley Conference.  McDermott has led a Creighton team that was picked to finish seventh in the BIG EAST Conference to the seven national ranking, a 24-7 overall record, and a share of its first BIG EAST Conference title.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Spencer Dinwiddie contributed 23 points and hit the tiebreaking jumper with 28 seconds to play to send the Brooklyn Nets past the Los Angeles Lakers, 104-102.  LeBron James had 29 points, twelve rebounds and nine assists for the Lakers, who had a chance to get their fifth straight win until …