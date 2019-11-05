Creighton's Alexander receives honor

Creighton junior Ty-Shon Alexander has been named to the Preseason Top 50 Watch List for the John R. Wooden Award.
Chosen by a preseason poll of national college basketball experts, the list is comprised of 50 student-athletes who are the early front-runners for the most prestigious honor in college basketball. Alexander led Creighton with 15.7 points per game, 41 steals and 97 three-pointers en route to Honorable Mention All-BIG EAST status a year ago. Alexander was named Preseason First Team All-BIG EAST last month by league coaches, and a Preseason Second Team All-American by Street & Smith's. He is also one of 20 preseason candidates for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award.