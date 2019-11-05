Creighton's Alexander receives honor

Creighton junior Ty-Shon Alexander has been named to the Preseason Top 50 Watch List for the John R. Wooden Award. 

Chosen by a preseason poll of national college basketball experts, the list is comprised of 50 student-athletes who are the early front-runners for the most prestigious honor in college basketball.  Alexander led Creighton with 15.7 points per game, 41 steals and 97 three-pointers en route to Honorable Mention All-BIG EAST status a year ago.  Alexander was named Preseason First Team All-BIG EAST last month by league coaches, and a Preseason Second Team All-American by Street & Smith's.  He is also one of 20 preseason candidates for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, November 5, 2019

The Phoenix Suns have moved three games over .500 for the first time in more than four years while also handing the Philadelphia 76ers their first loss of the season.  Devin Booker poured in 40 points and Ricky Rubio added 21 with ten assists as the Suns downed the 76ers, 114-109 in Phoenix.…

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, November 4, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, November 4, 2019

The Baltimore Ravens have ended the New England Patriots' bid for a perfect regular season, leaving the San Francisco 49ers as the NFL's only unbeaten team.  Lamar Jackson ran for 61 yards and two touchdowns and was 17 of 23 passing for 163 yards and a score as the Ravens shredded the Patrio…