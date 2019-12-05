Creighton's Alexander named to Oscar Robertson Trophy watch list

Creighton guard Ty-Shon Alexander is among 46 standout players selected by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association for its initial watch list for the Oscar Robertson Trophy, presented to the men's national player of the year.
Alexander is averaging 15.9 points per game this season for Creighton, and tops the club with 5.9 rebounds per game. The North Carolina native is shooting 47% from three-point range. Alexander, who is also on the watch list for the Jerry West Award Shooting Guard of the Year and the John R. Wooden Award, was named a Preseason All-BIG EAST choice. The 2019-20 Oscar Robertson Trophy will be presented at the NCAA Final Four in Atlanta in April.