Creighton's Alexander named to Oscar Robertson Trophy watch list

Creighton guard Ty-Shon Alexander is among 46 standout players selected by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association for its initial watch list for the Oscar Robertson Trophy, presented to the men's national player of the year. 

Alexander is averaging 15.9 points per game this season for Creighton, and tops the club with 5.9 rebounds per game.  The North Carolina native is shooting 47% from three-point range.  Alexander, who is also on the watch list for the Jerry West Award Shooting Guard of the Year and the John R. Wooden Award, was named a Preseason All-BIG EAST choice.  The 2019-20 Oscar Robertson Trophy will be presented at the NCAA Final Four in Atlanta in April.

Tags

In other news

Nebraska men's basketball falls at Georgia Tech

Nebraska men's basketball falls at Georgia Tech

Michael Devoe scored 26 points with eight rebounds, seven assists, and three steals and Georgia Tech pulled away from Nebraska in the second half for a 73-56 victory in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, December 5, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, December 5, 2019

Michael Devoe scored 26 points with eight rebounds, seven assists, and three steals and Georgia Tech pulled away from Nebraska in the second half for a 73-56 victory in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.  Devoe was essentially a one-man team as the Yellow Jackets seized control.  Teammate Moses Wrig…

Husker volleyball players honored by Big Ten Conference

Husker volleyball players honored by Big Ten Conference

Nebraska volleyball’s Lauren Stivrins, Lexi Sun, and Nicklin Hames were named to the All-Big Ten First Team today, while Madi Kubik was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and an All-Big Ten Second Team and All-Big Ten Freshman Team member.