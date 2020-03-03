Creighton's Alexander named finalist for 2020 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award

Creighton’s Ty-Shon Alexander was announced today by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as one of five finalists on the watch list for the 2020 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award.
The annual honor in its sixth year recognizes the top shooting guards in Division I men's college basketball. This year marks the third time in the last four years that Creighton has had a finalist for the Jerry West Award, joining Marcus Foster in 2017 and 2018. A junior from North Carolina, Alexander leads Creighton in scoring (16.9) while also averaging 5.1 rebounds per contest. He tops the Bluejays with three double-doubles and is shooting 87% from the foul line and 40% from three-point range. The winner of the award will be announced on April 10.