Creighton's Alexander named finalist for 2020 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award

Creighton’s Ty-Shon Alexander was announced today by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as one of five finalists on the watch list for the 2020 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award. 

The annual honor in its sixth year recognizes the top shooting guards in Division I men's college basketball.  This year marks the third time in the last four years that Creighton has had a finalist for the Jerry West Award, joining Marcus Foster in 2017 and 2018.  A junior from North Carolina, Alexander leads Creighton in scoring (16.9) while also averaging 5.1 rebounds per contest.  He tops the Bluejays with three double-doubles and is shooting 87% from the foul line and 40% from three-point range.  The winner of the award will be announced on April 10.

Tags

In other news

Northeast Hawks basketball players honored

Northeast Hawks basketball players honored

The Northeast Hawks women’s basketball team had another successful season after finishing 27-4 and a perfect 20-0 record on its home court. Yesterday, Norfolk’s Kyla Moore, Beth Matas, and Emina Hadzihusejnovic were named First Team All-Region members, it was announced by the Iowa Community …

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, March 3, 2020

The Miami Heat are the first team to beat the Milwaukee Bucks twice this season.  Jae Crowder and Jimmy Butler each scored 18 points in the Heat’s 105-89 downing of Milwaukee.  Bam Adebayo had 14 points and twelve rebounds for the Heat, who improved to 39-22 and matched their win total from …