Creighton's Alexander named as one of ten members on Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year watch list

Creighton’s Ty-Shon Alexander was announced today by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as one of ten members on the watch list for the 2020 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award.
Named after Class of 1980 Hall of Famer and 1959 NCAA Final Four Most Valuable Player Jerry West, the annual honor in its sixth year recognizes the top shooting guards in Division I men's college basketball. Alexander is one of three BIG EAST representatives on the candidate list. A junior from North Carolina, Alexander leads Creighton in scoring (16.5) and rebounding (5.7). He tops the Bluejays with three double-doubles and is shooting 86% from the foul line and 39% from downtown. The winner of the 2020 Jerry West Award will be presented in Los Angeles, CA on April 10, 2020.