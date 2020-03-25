Creighton's Alexander honored yet again

Creighton guard Ty-Shon Alexander has been named a Third Team All-American by USA Today. 

Alexander is the second member of the Bluejay backcourt to earn All-America honors this season, as Marcus Zegarowski has been recognized as an All-American by NBC Sports (Second Team), Stadium (Third Team) and the Associated Press (Honorable Mention) this month.  Alexander led Creighton and ranked third in the BIG EAST with 16.9 points per game while also adding five rebounds.  The junior from North Carolina, was second in the BIG EAST in free throw percentage at 86%, fifth in minutes per game (34.7), and sixth in three-point percentage (40%).  Creighton finished the season 24-7 and earned a share of its first BIG EAST regular-season title.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, March 24, 2020

The Tokyo Olympic torch relay will start Thursday as planned in northeastern Japan’s Fukushima prefecture, but with no torch, no torchbearers, no public, and little ceremony.  There will be an Olympic flame, which arrived on March 12 from Greece, carried in a lantern and transported by a veh…

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, March 23, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, March 23, 2020

The Spanish soccer federation and the Spanish league say the suspension of professional soccer in the country will continue until government officials “consider that they can be resumed without creating any health risk.”  The soccer competitions had been initially suspended for two weeks, bu…