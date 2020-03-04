Creighton's Agnew named BIG EAST Player of the Year

Capping a special week that saw redshirt-senior Jaylyn Agnew set the Creighton record for points in a single-game at 43 last Sunday, the forward earned the highest honor today as she was named the BIG EAST Player of the Year. 

Agnew claimed the BIG EAST scoring title with the highest average (23.1) since Louisville's Angel McCoughtry averaged 26.6 points per game in 2008-09.  Agnew most recently matched McCoughtry's BIG EAST single-game scoring record with 43 points in Sunday's regular-season finale against Georgetown, snapping a Creighton program record (42) which had been on the books since 1982, she also broke the BIG EAST single-season record for free-throw percentage, going 43-43 from the charity stripe over 14 league contests.  Agnew is the national leader in free-throw percentage as well, making nearly 95% of her attempts.  A six-time BIG EAST Player of the Week in 2019-20, Agnew enters the postseason averaging 20.8 points per game overall.  Creighton junior Temi Carda was also recognized today, earning All-BIG EAST Honorable Mention.

