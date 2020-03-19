Creighton's Agew named AP All-American Honorable Mention

Creighton women's basketball senior Jalyn Agnew earned Associated Press All-American Honorable Mention recognition today.
In her final home game on March 1, Agnew set the Creighton record for points in a single-game at 43 against Georgetown, snapping Connie Yori’s program record (42) which had been on the books since 1982. Agnew’s total also matched Louisville's Angel McCoughtry BIG EAST single-game scoring record with 43 points. In addition, Agnew broke the BIG EAST single-season record for free-throw percentage, going 43-43 from the charity stripe over 14 league contests. She closed the season with 52 consecutive free throws, another Creighton record, claiming the NCAA's statistical champion in free throw percentage by connecting on 76-80 free throws (95.0%). A six-time BIG EAST Player of the Week in 2019-20, Agnew averaged 20.8 points per game with 13 contests of at least 20-point games to her credit, including four 30-point showings – most in the BIG EAST since 2014-15.