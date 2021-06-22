Creighton assistant coach Preston Murphy

FILE - In this March 17, 2017, file photo, Creighton assistant coach Preston Murphy, right, stands as players warm up during practice in Omaha, Neb. The NCAA put Creighton men's basketball program on two years' probation and docked scholarships each of the next two seasons on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, after alleging that a former assistant coach accepted cash from a management agency. The committee on infractions said Preston Murphy did not take any other action after the meeting in a Las Vegas hotel. But the meeting itself violated NCAA rules because the receipt of money formalized a business relationship in which the management company could attempt to use the coach to gain access to Creighton players. 

 (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Creighton men’s basketball program has been placed on two years’ probation and docked scholarships each of the next two seasons by the NCAA.

The organization investigated allegations that a former assistant coach accepted cash from a management agency.

The penalties are the latest in a wide-ranging FBI probe into college basketball corruption that has ensnared numerous coaches and several high-profile schools, including Kansas and North Carolina State.

The NCAA says Creighton athletic director Bruce Rasmussen violated ethics rules after he conducted his own investigation without notifying or coordinating with the compliance office.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib became the first active NFL player to come out as gay yesterday.  Nassib announced the news on Instagram, saying he wasn’t doing it for the attention but because he felt representation and visibility were important.  He also said in his short video…

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, June 21, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, June 21, 2021

The Atlanta Hawks have advanced to the NBA's Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2015.  Kevin Huerter dropped in 27 points with seven rebounds and Trae Young added 21 points with ten assists as the Hawks ousted the top-seeded 76ers in Philadelphia, 103-96 in Game Seven of thei…