FILE - In this March 17, 2017, file photo, Creighton assistant coach Preston Murphy, right, stands as players warm up during practice in Omaha, Neb. The NCAA put Creighton men's basketball program on two years' probation and docked scholarships each of the next two seasons on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, after alleging that a former assistant coach accepted cash from a management agency. The committee on infractions said Preston Murphy did not take any other action after the meeting in a Las Vegas hotel. But the meeting itself violated NCAA rules because the receipt of money formalized a business relationship in which the management company could attempt to use the coach to gain access to Creighton players.