Creighton men's soccer picked second in BIG EAST Preseason Poll; Kruse honored

Creighton men's soccer junior goalkeeper Paul Kruse earned BIG EAST Preseason Co-Goalkeeper of the Year and Preseason All-BIG EAST honors, while the Bluejays claimed the second position in the Midwest Division of the Preseason Coaches' Polls.
Today's recognition is Kruse's second BIG EAST preseason honor as he also claimed Preseason Goalkeeper of the Year status in 2019. The BIG EAST will be split into two divisions for the 2021 spring season, the Midwest Division and the East Division. Creighton will compete in the five-team Midwest division, along with Butler, DePaul, Marquette and Xavier. The Bluejays, who finished tied for fourth overall (4-4-1) in the BIG EAST during the 2019 season, earned the second spot in the Midwest Division of this season's edition of the preseason polls. Georgetown, the 2019 national champion, earned the top spot in the East Division poll. Creighton opens its 2021 spring BIG EAST season on Feb. 20 at Marquette.