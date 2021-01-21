Creighton men's soccer announces spring 2021 schedule

Creighton men's soccer coach Johnny Torres announced the schedule for the 2021 spring season.
The Bluejays are slated to play twelve matches against outside competition, including six of those contests at Morrison Stadium. The BIG EAST will be split into two divisions for the 2021 spring season, the Midwest Division and the East Division. Creighton will compete in the five-team Midwest division, along with Butler, DePaul, Marquette and Xavier. The Bluejays are slated to play home and home matches against each divisional opponent. The East division will comprise of six teams Connecticut, Georgetown, Providence, St. John's, Seton Hall and Villanova and each team will play ten league matches. The spring 2021 BIG EAST Championship is scheduled to take place April 14-17 and will be hosted by the highest overall seed across both divisions. The championship will consist of four teams, the top two from each division. Creighton will open the 2021 campaign on Feb. 20 at Marquette to open BIG EAST action.
2021 Creighton Men's Soccer Spring Schedule (updated Jan. 19, 2021)
Date, Opponent, Time (CST)
Wednesday, Feb. 17, BLUE-WHITE SCRIMMAGE, 5 pm
Saturday, Feb. 20, at Marquette*, 4 pm
Wednesday, Feb. 24, CENTRAL METHODIST (Exhibition), 3 pm
Saturday, Feb. 27, at Nebraska-Omaha, 2 pm
Wednesday, March 3, DRAKE, 2 pm
Saturday, March 6, XAVIER*, 12 pm
Saturday, March 13, at DePaul*, 1 pm
Wednesday, March 17, BUTLER*, 2 pm
Saturday, March 20, MARQUETTE*, 2 pm
Wednesday, March 24, at Xavier*, 12 pm
Sunday, March 28, vs. Missouri State (played in Kansas City, Missouri), 4 pm
Saturday, April 3, DEPAUL*, 1 pm
Saturday, April 10, at Butler*, 1 pm
Spring 2021 BIG EAST Men's Soccer Championship Presented by Jeep
(hosted by highest overall seed)
Wednesday, April 14, Semifinal, TBA
Saturday, April 17, Championship, TBA
2020 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Championship
Sunday, April 18, NCAA Selection Show, TBA
Thurs. May 13-Mon. May 17, College Cup Cary, North Carolina, TBA