Creighton men's hoops to play South Dakota State in opener

A new opponent for the Creighton men's basketball team for its November 25th season-opening game at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic was announced today.
The Bluejays will now face South Dakota State at Sanford Pentagon, as the Jackrabbits replaced Utah in the eight-team field. Creighton is 20-3 all-time against South Dakota State, though the teams have not met since SDSU joined the Division I ranks in 2008. The teams last squared off in 1975, a 72-62 Bluejay win in Brookings. South Dakota State went 22-10 last year, The Jackrabbits return their top six scorers from that squad, and more than 89% of its points overall, for second-year head coach Eric Henderson.