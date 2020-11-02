Creighton men's hoops to play South Dakota State in opener

A new opponent for the Creighton men's basketball team for its November 25th season-opening game at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic was announced today. 

The Bluejays will now face South Dakota State at Sanford Pentagon, as the Jackrabbits replaced Utah in the eight-team field.  Creighton is 20-3 all-time against South Dakota State, though the teams have not met since SDSU joined the Division I ranks in 2008.  The teams last squared off in 1975, a 72-62 Bluejay win in Brookings.  South Dakota State went 22-10 last year,  The Jackrabbits return their top six scorers from that squad, and more than 89% of its points overall, for second-year head coach Eric Henderson.

LHNE football to graduate ten seniors from 8-2 team

The Lincoln Journal Star ninth ranked Lutheran High Northeast football squad concluded their 2020 season with at 8-2 after losing at home in the second round of the Class ‘D-1’ playoffs to Omaha World Herald eighth ranked Weeping Water 36-32 last Friday. 

Norfolk Catholic football team's season ends at 6-3

The eighth ranked in both polls in Class ‘C-2’ Norfolk Catholic football team finished the 2020 season with a 6-3 mark after falling at home to Lincoln Journal Star fourth ranked David City Aquinas in the opening round of the playoffs last Friday 27-10. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, November 2, 2020

Yesterday in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM, the Kansas City Chiefs cruised to a 35-9 rout of the New York Jets behind Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 416 yards and five touchdowns.  Tyreek Hill had 98 yards receiving and two touchdowns for the 7-1 Chiefs, while Travis Kelce had 109 y…