Creighton men's basketball to play Brown in opening round of Paradise Jam

The brackets and schedule for the 2021 Paradise Jam have been finalized.  The men's basketball tournament will take place November 19-22, with all games played at the University of the Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center. 

Creighton will square off against Brown on Nov. 19 to open its second trip to the Paradise Jam.  The Bears went 15-12 in 2019-20 but did not compete during the recently completed 2020-21 campaign.  Brown won the only previous meeting versus Creighton, 80-79, on Dec. 28, 1991 in Tempe, Arizona.  Other teams involved in the tournament include Bradley, Colorado State, Duquesne, Northeastern, Colorado, and Southern Illinois.  Creighton is coming off a 22-9 season that was highlighted by the program's first Sweet 16 trip since 1974.

Northeast Hawks baseball team's season comes to close

The Northeast Community College baseball team saw its season come to an end on Saturday, falling to Kirkwood Community College, 10-2 in the Region XI Double Elimination Tournament at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. 

Busy local schedule for Monday

Checking out the local schedule for today, the Norfolk High boys golf team competes in the A-4 District Meet at Riverside Golf Club in Grand Island at 9:00 AM and the Norfolk Catholic & Lutheran High Northeast boys golf squads participate in the C-3 District Meet at Fair Play Golf Course…

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, May 17, 2021

The Utah Jazz have come away with the first overall seed in the NBA playoffs by finishing first in the Western Conference.  Jordan Clarkson scored 33 points and the Jazz completed a 52-20 campaign by hammering the Sacramento Kings, 121-99.  Rudy Gobert added 13 points and 16 rebounds for Uta…