Creighton men's basketball to play Brown in opening round of Paradise Jam

The brackets and schedule for the 2021 Paradise Jam have been finalized. The men's basketball tournament will take place November 19-22, with all games played at the University of the Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center.
Creighton will square off against Brown on Nov. 19 to open its second trip to the Paradise Jam. The Bears went 15-12 in 2019-20 but did not compete during the recently completed 2020-21 campaign. Brown won the only previous meeting versus Creighton, 80-79, on Dec. 28, 1991 in Tempe, Arizona. Other teams involved in the tournament include Bradley, Colorado State, Duquesne, Northeastern, Colorado, and Southern Illinois. Creighton is coming off a 22-9 season that was highlighted by the program's first Sweet 16 trip since 1974.