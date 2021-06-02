Creighton men's basketball to host Iowa State on December 4th as part of BIG EAST-Big XII Battle

The Creighton men's basketball team will host Iowa State on Dec. 4th as part of the BIG EAST-Big XII Battle.
The dates and matchups, which will be played in December, were jointly determined by the two conferences. The four-year agreement between the two conferences will continue through the 2022-23 season with an equal number of games played in each conference's home market each year. Creighton is 1-1 all-time in the BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle. They defeated Oklahoma 83-73 in Omaha on Dec. 17, 2019 before falling to Kansas 73-72 on Dec. 8, 2020 in Lawrence. The Bluejays are 15-16 all-time against Iowa State, with the last meeting taking place in 2010 in Des Moines. Creighton finished 22-9 overall and led the BIG EAST with 14 league victories last season, advancing to the program's first Sweet 16 since 1974.