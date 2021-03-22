Creighton men's basketball to go head to head with Ohio this evening in NCAA Tournament

The fifth-seeded and 19th ranked Creighton men’s basketball team is in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in the last decade and seeks its first trip to the Sweet 16 since 1974 when it meets 13th-seeded Ohio this evening at 5:10 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The Bluejays are 21-8 while the Bobcats are 17-7. Ohio is coming off a 62-58 win over Virginia last Saturday for their fourth win in a row and tenth in their last eleven games. Creighton edged UC Santa Barbara 63-62 last Saturday for their fourth victory in their last five contests.