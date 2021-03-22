Creighton men's basketball to go head to head with Ohio this evening in NCAA Tournament

The fifth-seeded and 19th ranked Creighton men’s basketball team is in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in the last decade and seeks its first trip to the Sweet 16 since 1974 when it meets 13th-seeded Ohio this evening at 5:10 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. 

The Bluejays are 21-8 while the Bobcats are 17-7.  Ohio is coming off a 62-58 win over Virginia last Saturday for their fourth win in a row and tenth in their last eleven games.  Creighton edged UC Santa Barbara 63-62 last Saturday for their fourth victory in their last five contests.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, March 22, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, March 22, 2021

The fifth-seeded and 19th ranked Creighton men’s basketball team is in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in the last decade and seeks its first trip to the Sweet 16 since 1974 when it meets 13th-seeded Ohio this evening at 5:10 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. …

Wayne State baseball whips Northern State

Wayne State baseball whips Northern State

Senior designated hitter Bryce Bisenius went 2 for 5 with four RBI that included a mammoth two-run homer to spark an eight-run sixth inning leading Wayne State in an 8-2 win over Northern State Sunday afternoon in Northern Sun Conference baseball at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex in Wayne…

Northeast Hawks baseball sweeps North Iowa Area CC

Northeast Hawks baseball sweeps North Iowa Area CC

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Cooper Whitt (Knoxville, Tenn.) hit a walk-off RBI single that gave the Northeast Community College baseball team a 10-9 victory over (RV) North Iowa Area Community College on Sunday at Veterans Memorial Park in Norfolk. 

Northeast Hawks baseball splits home twinbill with North Iowa Area CC

Northeast Hawks baseball splits home twinbill with North Iowa Area CC

Ten runs in first inning propelled the Northeast Community College baseball team in the first game of a doubleheader over North Iowa Area Community College on Saturday. The Hawks (7-9, 1-1 ICCAC) dismantled the Trojans 12-2, before falling in the second game, 7-5 at Veterans Memorial Park in…