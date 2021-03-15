Creighton men's basketball to face UC Santa Barbara in NCAA Tournament on Saturday

The Creighton men's basketball team is returning to the NCAA Tournament for the 22nd time in program history and sixth time in the past ten years after earning an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.
The fifth-seeded Bluejays will meet twelfth-seeded UC Santa Barbara on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis at 2:30 and be televised on truTV. Creighton enters the NCAA Tournament with a 20-8 record after finishing in second place in the BIG EAST Conference in both the regular-season and league tournament. This year marks the Bluejays’ 22nd postseason bid in the last 24 seasons, which includes 13 NCAA Tournament bids in that span. UC Santa Barbara is 22-4 on the season and earned the automatic bid from the Big West Conference. They average 76.5 points per game and holds teams to 62.8 per contest. This will be the first NCAA Tournament appearance for the Gauchos since 2011. The winner will meet the winner of fourth-seeded Virginia and 13th-seeded Ohio on Monday.