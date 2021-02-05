Creighton men's basketball to compete in U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam next November

The Creighton men's basketball team will participate in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam as the event returns to St. Thomas at the University of the Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center from Nov. 19-22. 

The event will be back in the Virgin Islands after COVID-19 forced the event to be played in Washington DC in 2020.  The 2021 tournament field consists of Bradley, Brown, Colorado, Colorado State, Creighton, Duquesne, Northeastern and Southern Illinois.  It'll be Creighton's second trip to the Paradise Jam, and first since winning the 2016 event with victories over Washington State, North Carolina State, and Ole Miss.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, February 5, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, February 5, 2021

The Los Angeles Lakers roared away in the second half for a 114-93 victory over the Denver Nuggets.  LeBron James had 27 points, ten rebounds and ten assists, and Dennis Schröder added 21 points. Jamal Murray scored 20 points and Monte Morris added 16 for the Nuggets, who struggled down the …