Creighton men's basketball to compete in U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam next November

The Creighton men's basketball team will participate in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam as the event returns to St. Thomas at the University of the Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center from Nov. 19-22.
The event will be back in the Virgin Islands after COVID-19 forced the event to be played in Washington DC in 2020. The 2021 tournament field consists of Bradley, Brown, Colorado, Colorado State, Creighton, Duquesne, Northeastern and Southern Illinois. It'll be Creighton's second trip to the Paradise Jam, and first since winning the 2016 event with victories over Washington State, North Carolina State, and Ole Miss.