Creighton men's basketball to compete in Maui Invitational in November

The Maui Invitational Men’s Basketball Tournament announced today the 2022 field for the 39th annual Tournament.
Creighton, Arkansas, Arizona, Cincinnati, Louisville, Ohio State, San Diego State and Texas Tech will convene Nov. 21-23 on the island of Maui. Creighton finished the season with an 83-65 loss to Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 last Sunday. The Bluejays finished with a 22-9 record. Teams that have participated in the Maui Invitational throughout the event's history own 69 of the 81 NCAA championships, and seven of those schools have gone on to win the national championship after competing in Maui earlier in the season.