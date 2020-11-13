Creighton men's basketball team is ranked eleventh in preseason USA Today Coaches poll

The Creighton men's basketball team is ranked eleventh in the preseason USA Today Coaches poll. 

It's the highest preseason ranking in the coaches poll in program history.  The Bluejays, who are also ranked eleventh in the AP Preseason Top 25, are one of two BIG EAST Conference teams represented, joining third ranked Villanova.  Creighton's Dec. 8 opponent, Kansas, is ranked fifth, and potential Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic foe West Virginia comes in 15th.  Baylor earned the top spot in the poll. The rest of the top-five consisted of Gonzaga, Villanova, Virginia, and Kansas.  Creighton is scheduled to open the 2020-21 season on Nov. 25 at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic with a game against South Dakota State in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, November 13, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, November 13, 2020

Paul Casey seems to have shed the memory of his disappointing performance at the Masters 19 months ago.  The 43-year-old Englishman is the clubhouse leader at Augusta after shooting a 7-under 65 in the opening round.  Casey made an early exit at last year’s Masters, shooting 86 and 82 to fal…

Wayne State volleyball announces 2021 recruiting class

Wayne State volleyball announces 2021 recruiting class

Wayne State College head volleyball coach Scott Kneifl announced today that four student-athletes have signed national letters of intent to attend Wayne State College and play volleyball for the Wildcats in the 2021 season. 