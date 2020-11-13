Creighton men's basketball team is ranked eleventh in preseason USA Today Coaches poll

The Creighton men's basketball team is ranked eleventh in the preseason USA Today Coaches poll.
It's the highest preseason ranking in the coaches poll in program history. The Bluejays, who are also ranked eleventh in the AP Preseason Top 25, are one of two BIG EAST Conference teams represented, joining third ranked Villanova. Creighton's Dec. 8 opponent, Kansas, is ranked fifth, and potential Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic foe West Virginia comes in 15th. Baylor earned the top spot in the poll. The rest of the top-five consisted of Gonzaga, Villanova, Virginia, and Kansas. Creighton is scheduled to open the 2020-21 season on Nov. 25 at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic with a game against South Dakota State in Sioux Falls, S.D.