Creighton men's basketball takes down North Dakota State to win opener

Christian Bishop scored 13 of his 16 points in the second half, Antwann Jones fueled the decisive run in the first half, and the eleventh ranked Creighton men’s basketball team opened the season with a 69-58 win over North Dakota State yesterday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Jones scored nine of his eleven points in succession as the Bluejays turned an early deficit into a lead, and Bishop had nine points in the first five minutes of the second half as Creighton went up by as many as 23 points. Bishop led four players in double figures for the Bluejays, who won their 26th straight home opener. Rocky Kreuser had 16 points to lead three players in double figures for the Bison. Creighton led at halftime 36-24 and are 1-0 while North Dakota State is now 0-3.