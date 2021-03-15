Creighton men's basketball slips in final AP Top 25 poll

The Creighton men’s basketball team has slipped from 17th to 19th in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll. 

The 20-8 Bluejays went 2-1 at the BIG EAST Tournament last week with wins over Butler 87-56 and Connecticut 59-56 and dropping the championship game to Georgetown 73-48.  Creighton returns to action on Saturday at 2:30 when they play 22-4 UC Santa Barbara in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.  Gonzaga remains first followed by Illinois, Baylor, Michigan, and Alabama rounding out the top five.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, March 15, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, March 15, 2021

Top-ranked Gonzaga has claimed the first overall seed in the NCAA men's basketball tournament as the Bulldogs try to become the first undefeated champion since the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers.  Gonzaga heads the West bracket, Baylor is the top seed in the South, Illinois is tops in the Midwest and…