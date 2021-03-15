Creighton men's basketball slips in final AP Top 25 poll

The Creighton men’s basketball team has slipped from 17th to 19th in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll.
The 20-8 Bluejays went 2-1 at the BIG EAST Tournament last week with wins over Butler 87-56 and Connecticut 59-56 and dropping the championship game to Georgetown 73-48. Creighton returns to action on Saturday at 2:30 when they play 22-4 UC Santa Barbara in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. Gonzaga remains first followed by Illinois, Baylor, Michigan, and Alabama rounding out the top five.