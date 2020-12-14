Creighton men's basketball slips in AP Top 25

The Creighton men’s basketball team has slipped from eighth to ninth in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.
The 4-1 Bluejays split two games in the past week as they fell at fifth ranked Kansas 73-72 last Tuesday and then routed Nebraska last Friday at home 98-74. Gonzaga remains first followed by Baylor, Iowa, Michigan State, and Kansas rounding out the top five. In other Creighton basketball news, the BIG EAST Conference has announced the schedule for the team's final 16 league games during the 2020-21 season. The Bluejays open league play tonight when it hosts 4-2 Marquette at 8:00 before visiting St. John's on Thursday at 4:00.