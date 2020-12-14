Creighton men's basketball slips in AP Top 25

The Creighton men’s basketball team has slipped from eighth to ninth in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. 

The 4-1 Bluejays split two games in the past week as they fell at fifth ranked Kansas 73-72 last Tuesday and then routed Nebraska last Friday at home 98-74.  Gonzaga remains first followed by Baylor, Iowa, Michigan State, and Kansas rounding out the top five.  In other Creighton basketball news, the BIG EAST Conference has announced the schedule for the team's final 16 league games during the 2020-21 season.  The Bluejays open league play tonight when it hosts 4-2 Marquette at 8:00 before visiting St. John's on Thursday at 4:00.

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, December 14, 2020

The Cleveland Indians reportedly are changing their nickname after 105 years.  The New York Times cites three sources that say the team is moving away from a name considered racist for decades.  The Indians have been internally discussing a potential name change for months.  The organization…

Wayne State women's basketball announces recruiting class

Brent Pollari, head women’s basketball coach at Wayne State College, announced today that six high school student athletes have signed national letters of intent to attend WSC and play for the Wildcats in the 2021-22 season.  They include Brigid Boyle of Eagan, Minnesota, Delaney Clark from …