Creighton men's basketball routs Seton Hall

Damien Jefferson scored 16 of his season-high 19 points in the first half and led three players in double figures as seventh ranked Creighton got off to a fast start on its way to an 89-53 victory over Seton Hall.
The Bluejays won their fifth straight game with their biggest conference win since beating St. John’s 100-59 in February 2016. The loss ended the Pirates’ three-game win streak and was coach Kevin Willard’s most lopsided defeat in his eleven seasons. Creighton, who led at halftime 37-26, is now 9-2 overall and 5-1 in the BIG EAST. Seton Hall is now 8-5 overall and 5-2 in the conference. In other Bluejay news, junior guard Marcus Zegarowski has landed a spot on the Midseason Top 25 for the John R. Wooden Award. He leads Creighton with 14.1 points, 4.8 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game this season and tops the BIG EAST with 29 three-pointers made. Zegarowski was named Preseason BIG EAST Player of the Year in November.