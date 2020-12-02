Creighton men's basketball routs Nebraska-Omaha

Christian Bishop scored 18 points with eight rebounds to lead six Creighton players in double figures and the ninth-ranked Bluejays routed Nebraska-Omaha 94-67 at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Creighton shot 61% while bolting to a 50-26 halftime lead. Big East preseason player of the year Marcus Zegarowski made back-to-back three-pointers near the end of a 27-3 run that broke open the game early. Zegarowski recorded a double-double with eleven points and eleven assists. Marlon Ruffin scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half to lead the Mavericks. The Bluejays are now 2-0 while UNO falls to 1-3.