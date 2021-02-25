Creighton men's basketball routs DePaul

Marcus Zegarowski, Christian Bishop and Denzel Mahoney scored 13 points apiece and 13th ranked Creighton made fast work of DePaul in a 77-53 win. 

The Bluejays have won seven of their last eight games, including four straight.  The Blue Demons sustained its most lopsided loss since a 38-point defeat to Providence last March. Creighton was playing its first game in ten days because of a regularly scheduled break.  They led by as many as 30 points in the second half.  The Bluejays, who led at halftime 34-23, improves to 17-5 overall and 13-4 in the BIG EAST.  DePaul drops to 4-11 overall and 2-11 in the conference.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, February 25, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, February 25, 2021

Rudy Gobert and Jordan Clarkson each scored 18 points and the Utah Jazz routed the Los Angeles Lakers 114-89.  Gobert also had nine rebounds for Utah which won for the 22nd time in its last 24 games.  Twenty of those victories have come by double figures.  Bojan Bogdanovic added 15 points, M…

Northeast Hawks volleyball swept at Iowa Central CC

Northeast Hawks volleyball swept at Iowa Central CC

Despite a strong-hitting performance by Carly Hirsch (Norfolk, Neb.) and Payton Weber (Alliance, Neb.), the Northeast Community College volleyball team couldn’t stop No. 8 Iowa Central Community College on Tuesday night, falling in three sets, 21-25, 23-25 and 18-25 in Fort Dodge, Iowa. 