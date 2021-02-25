Creighton men's basketball routs DePaul

Marcus Zegarowski, Christian Bishop and Denzel Mahoney scored 13 points apiece and 13th ranked Creighton made fast work of DePaul in a 77-53 win.
The Bluejays have won seven of their last eight games, including four straight. The Blue Demons sustained its most lopsided loss since a 38-point defeat to Providence last March. Creighton was playing its first game in ten days because of a regularly scheduled break. They led by as many as 30 points in the second half. The Bluejays, who led at halftime 34-23, improves to 17-5 overall and 13-4 in the BIG EAST. DePaul drops to 4-11 overall and 2-11 in the conference.